Super Mario Bros Movie Getting Action Figures!

There is a lot of pressure on the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, the collaboration between Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and the team at the animation studio Illumination. They’re the group famous for the Minions and Despicable Me franchises. They have the pedigree to make the film shine, but whether they do or not is what has fans nervous. Especially since some of the voice cast reveals haven’t been received well by fans. The biggest faux pas in their minds is having Chris Pratt voice Mario. Even so, Nintendo and Illumination are going all out on this, given the new listing on Amazon.

Eagle-eyed searchers found four different pages for four figures of the Super Mario Bros crew: Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. If you’re wondering where Peach is, we don’t know, and it’s not clear if more figurines like this will pop up soon. However, we know that Jakks Pacific makes the figurines, and they’re a decent size. The Mario figure, for example, will be 5 inches tall. The Bowser figure is 9 inches tall and weighs a pound, making it the biggest and heaviest. It makes sense, given how giant Bowser is in the video games.

The problem is that we don’t have pictures of the figurines themselves. The only images on the Amazon pages are that of the Jakks Pacific logo. Perhaps this is because there isn’t any footage shown of the movie. The first glimpse of it will come next week when the teaser trailer drops at New York Comic-Con. So perhaps they are waiting for that to happen first, and then they’ll drop the figures’ looks.

Another thing to note is that the descriptions for the figures state that they have 12 points of articulation. That means you’ll be able to move them around quite a bit. It makes sense for Nintendo to team up with others to make figurines from the movie, as Nintendo wants this to be a significant success. Nintendo has been trying for years to push their beloved IP into new directions, and an animated movie would qualify as that. Putting a toy line with the film could quickly help its success rise to the next level alongside its profits.

But again, whether it is a success or another swing-and-a-miss from the Big N remains to be seen. People are worried about Chris Pratt as Mario because he’s been hyping how his “evolved” Mario voice will sound. Fans aren’t sure what that means, and it worries them greatly. Even if he does well, some other cast members are suspect.

So it might be that the figures you can buy are better than the movie itself. We’ll find out when the film arrives on April 7th.

Source: Amazon