Halloween Ends Free Computer Game, See How Long You Can Survive

October is almost here and that means the spooky season is fall force. Everyone is excitingly awaiting the time for Halloween Ends to come back to theaters, as well as Peacock on October 14. However, there’s something exciting for you to do in your free time until the movie comes out. The movie’s official website has launched an arcade, retro-vibe game called “Escape Michael Myers” that you can play for free on your laptop.

This game is pretty simple, you just move out of the way of objects, while playing as Laurie Strode trying to outrun Michael Myers, also picking up weapons along the way which slow down Michael Myers from reaching you. Play it at the link here.

Have fun seeing how long you can survive in this Michael Myers Halloween Ends online game!

