CD Projekt RED Announces The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert

If you are one of the lucky people going to Lucca, Italy this October for the Lucca Comics and Games 2022 festival, then keep your ears alert for some familiar music. Today on Twitter, CD Projekt RED announced that there will be a concert performing music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! The Live at Lucca Concert will feature the Fiesole’s Orchestra Giovanile Italiana (an Italian Youth Orchestra) with Percival Schuttenbach and conducted by Eimear Noone.

If you’re a super fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Heart, you may recognize Percival Schuttenbach, also known as Percival, as the co-authors of the game’s soundtrack. Percival is a Polish folk metal band that came together over a love of historical reenactment. Their song Lazare was used in the popular action-adventure game for which they are best known.

The conductor, Eimear Noone, is a composer with a bunch of experience in the gaming and movie industries. She composed the music for World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor and had some previous work on Zelda. On her website, she has a quote from The Times that says, “If you have ever battled wolves at the gates of Draenor or helped Link rescue Princess Zelda then chances are you’ve been moved by the music of Eímear Noone.” You can find the Tweet below!

The Lucca Comis and Games festival is an annual event held in Lucca, Italy. The festival celebrates a vast spectrum of entertainment mediums, including movies, games, video games, fantasy novels, anime, comics, cosplay, and more. The community event will take place from October 28 to November 1 this year. People must be very excited about all they will be offering this year because their pre-sale tickets for October 29 and 30 are already sold out. That’s 55,000 tickets each day! We’re very jealous but happy for all of the lucky visitors.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt needed a bit of good news lately. Back in April, the team behind the remaster of the game for the next generation of consoles announced that they had to put the project on hold. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is speculated by fans to be a big part of the delay. Poland has a front-row seat to the tensions, and they may have had a Russian studio working on the project before the conflict broke out.

Recently however, CD Projekt RED announced that they feel confident that they will be able to release the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles after all. While we wait for it to be released, any good news is welcome. There is a lot for The Witcher fans to look forward to, including a new series of games, a new season of the show, and now a live concert in Italy.

