Mario Kart Tour 3.0.0 Update And Patch Notes

Nintendo’s mobile smartphone game, Mario Kart Tour has just gotten a new updated, Version 3.0.0 which is preparing the software for the new Battle Mode, which will be coming soon to the iOS and Android game. However, Version 3.0.0 also has some patches and bug fixes which are listed below. Mario Kart Tour is currently hosting a tour based around it being its third anniversary of the game with the Anniversary Tour we’ve seen a couple of times now. Let’s take a look at the patch notes.

Made preparations for Battles, a new way to play.

Made preparations for the Spotlight Shop, where you’ll be able to exchange rubies for drivers and more.

The best score you’ve ever achieved on each course will now be recorded.

You can now play the next course directly from the race results screen.

You can download Mario Kart Tour on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Source.