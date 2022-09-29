Sackboy: A Big Adventure Release Date Confirmed

In what is perhaps the least surprising news of all time, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC. The news follows numerous leaks and even discrete store listings and was fittingly officially announced early by the PlayStation Latinoamérica YouTube channel to close the circle on one of the least subtle ports of a PlayStation game that we’ve seen. So, the PC port is official, and now we’ve learned that it will be coming to PC via both the Epic Game Store, and Steam on October 27, 2022.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure launched on PS4 and PS5 when the PS5 launched in 2020, however it’s long been speculated upon that the game would be coming to PC. We’d seen listings for the game appear in the NVIDIA leak, in listings on SteamDB and much more, but official word had never come from PlayStation themselves, and technically, it still hasn’t with no official press release available, but the clearly accidental early publishing of the PC version trailer on the PlayStation Latinoamérica channel gives us all of the official confirmation that we need. What we learn from the trailer is that the PC version of the acclaimed PS5 launch title will arrive on the platform featuring 4K resolution and support for 120FPS, Ultrawide display support, 21:9, support for NVIDIA DLSS, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and more.

Of course all of this was unsurprisingly spotted by internet sleuth Wario64 who was quick to share the news before PlayStation had any chance of making the video disappear unnoticed. The trailer does not indicate whether or not the game is being brought to PC by the game’s original developer Sumo Digital or whether it is one of the PlayStation First Party studios such as newly acquired PC porting experts Nixxes who are responsible – this will all be clear though in (at the worst case) a month when the game launches.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27th https://t.co/DVAzW3LC4M



-4K 120FPS

-Ultrawide 21:9

-Nvidia DLSS

-VRR pic.twitter.com/CAisCuCePN — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 29, 2022

When Nixxes was acquired by PlayStation in July 2021, Hermen Hulst outlined their importance and value to the team, saying

I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE, they have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.

Meanwhile Nixxes’ Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development said,

We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios, we’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.

While we await formal confirmation, get excited to play Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC from October 27. 2022.