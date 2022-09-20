Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC Launch Imminent

As the list of PS4 and PS5 library titles that have migrated to PC grows, it seems we’re finally on the verge of adding one that we’ve speculated about for quite some time. The PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks as though it is set to come to PC at last. A listing for Sackboy: A Big Adventure first emerged on Steam in October 2021, with the codename listing being connected to the earlier NVIDIA GeForce Now leak.

Today’s news comes directly from Steam itself, as the listing that we’d all speculated was Sackboy: A Big Adventure was updated, as of the time of writing less than an hour ago to include the iconic Sackboy as the game’s client icon. The image is specifically from the popular 2020 launch title. Another addition was made earlier in the week, the addition of various other languages, which is typically one of the final steps in any development process.

The idea of Sackboy coming to PC should hardly be a surprise to anyone. PlayStation has so far launched six different games on PC, the most recent of which being the PC port of Insomniac Games’ 2018 smash hit, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, meanwhile, we’re awaiting launches for that game’s successor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, a bundling of both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Sony has also been staffing up to allow for accelerated releases on PC, with the console manufacturer adding PC porting studio Nixxes into the fold in July 2021. At the time PlayStation’s Head Of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst said,

I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE, they have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.

Meanwhile, Nixxes’ Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development, added

We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios, we’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.

Of course, all of this could also be a product of Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer Sumo Digital, who has had numerous experiences developing for the PC platform including Team Sonic Racing, Crackdown 3, Snake Pass, and more. Sumo Digital was however acquired wholely by Tencent after it was purchased by the Chinese mega-corp in July of 2021.

Source