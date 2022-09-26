New Disney Mirrorverse 2.0 Update Adds New Characters For The Spooky Season

Disney Mirrorverse is getting a new update which is bringing us many new characters to the game. Disney Mirroverse will be getting a 2.0 update, which will not only bring us new characters, but also a brand-new raid mode to the mobile action-RPG game that so many Disney fans alike have been obsessing over.

Let’s go ahead and jump head first into the new characters coming to the game. First off, we are getting Hades, the lord of the underworld from the Disney movie Hercules in all his blue-skinned glory. He will be part be one of the story mode’s key villains, including his burn attacks causing some intense extra damage. He can also cause an enemy to explode which will also damage other enemies in that area greatly in the act.

Another villain that will be joining Hades in this update is Cruella de Vil, the twisted and very bad villain from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians who in the Mirrorverse universe will be known as “Queen of Crime.” She can wield a “sonic disruptor” which fires lasers at enemies, which also makes her good at fighting enemies from a distance.

Furthermore in the update, Disney Mirrorverse 2.0 will also add Rift Raid events as a playable mode. The Rift Rids will be a way for players to fight through three levels of fracture enemies in order to unlock the Rift Tiers. Each Rift Tier will offer different new rewards at the event each time, including things like gold, Motes to level up your characters, and gems used to bring in new characters to the team. Isn’t all that exciting?

Halloween-themed Haunted Hallows Event Coming Soon

A couple of weeks ago a new trailer dropped at the D23 Disney and Marvel Games Showcase which showed us a new Halloween event coming to Disney’s Mirrorverse called Haunted Hallows. The trailer showed many new Guardians that are headed to the Mirrorverse when this event started in October. However, this event will be different because it won’t bring any good guys…nope, all villains which is perfect for Halloween. Take a look at the trailer below.

Among the characters listed previously, there are still more characters coming to the game for October, like Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Scar from The Lion King, and Hades from Hercules. There also is a little snippet of someone that is believed to look like Jafar from Aladdin so maybe we will see him as well.

Disney Mirrorverse is available for free on Android and iOS. The Halloween event, Haunted Hallow will be starting on October 8 and you will be able to play as your favorite villains from the beloved Disney movies then!

