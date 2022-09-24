Overwatch 2 Shows Off New Esperanca Push Map

The excitement for Overwatch 2 is building ahead of its upcoming release. The sequel to the hit hero shooter Overwatch is expected to release on October 4 and will introduce a number of new features to the already successful formula. One of these will be a new Push game mode and some new maps, one of which has been detailed in a new video clip.

The new Esperanca map was detailed in a short trailer over on Twitter and showcases some of the gorgeous new scenery players will be able to explore. Based on the real-world location in Portugal, the Esperanca map is a specific map for the game’s newly-created Push mode. This speedy and aggressive new game mode has been designed specifically for Overwatch 2 and will see players fighting over control of a sentient robot, which teams will then need to push as close to the enemy’s spawn point as they can in order to win.

The views in Portugal are beautiful this time of year. 📍



Say hello to Esperanča, an all-new PUSH map coming to Overwatch 2 on October 4! pic.twitter.com/tSqIlCqS7G — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 22, 2022

Each match will last a fairly snappy eight minutes, after which time a winner will be decided by establishing which team controls the robot and pushed it the furthest distance. Both teams will need to stay on the offensive in order to maintain control of the robot and move it as far as possible to ensure victory. In this way, Push mode is a bit different to the game’s Escort mode, as there are no set attacking or defending roles for the teams.

There’ll be plenty of fast-paced challenges to this new mode, especially when you consider the geography and layout of the Esperanca map. Not unlike the real-world location, there are plenty of narrow streets with highly-detailed hiding spots throughout the compact space of the map. The location is also set in a coastal area, meaning that the nearby docks will be an interesting complement to the tightly packed town’s stunning plazas and stylish architecture.

It’s clear that there’s been a huge amount of attention to detail paid in the Esperanca map, which is one of three new Push maps being brought in with Overwatch 2 to be revealed so far. The other two are based on the real-world locations of Rome and Toronto. These also feature similarly realistic vibes and will be two more places in which players can team up for this tug-of-war-themed game mode.

Overwatch 2 is gearing up for its big launch in just a couple of weeks, although it hasn’t all been smooth sailing as of late. Just this past week it was revealed that the game’s Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman has left Blizzard ahead of the launch of Overwatch 2. While no reason was given for his departure, Goodman isn’t the only notable member to leave the Overwatch 2 team, with Game Director Jeff Kaplan leaving Blizzard back in April of last year. Despite all the comings and goings and behind-the-scenes turbulence at Blizzard, Overwatch 2 has maintained a successful state of development and is on course to launch as planned.

Overwatch 2 will release on October 4. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source