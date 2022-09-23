Valkyrie Elysium Will Have a New Game Mode To Enjoy

Valkyrie Elysium is the upcoming addition to the popular Valkyrie game series set to hit PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29. Based on the free demo of the action RPG available in the PlayStation Store, early feedback has been good so far. More good news for fans already excited about the new game, there will be a few free updates after the release, including a new game mode!

In a Tweet from the official Valkyrie Elysium account, it was announced that in “early November,” the PlayStation version of the game will receive a free update that will include a game mode that features Hilde as the playable character. It will be called Hilde’s Vengeance. Hilde is the servant of Fenrir, the big bad wolf antagonist in the series. The details haven’t been made clear on what that would look like. Would players be spending the whole game as Hilde, or just a small portion? Do they switch sides when they play as Hilde, or does Hilde become a good guy during this mode? The latter is unlikely with the title, but we will all find out in November!

Valkyrie Elysium is also coming to Steam this September, and it will not be left out. Hilde’s Vengeance will be available for the Steam game on November 11. You can find the original Tweet with a few screenshots of the new mode below.

#ValkyrieElysium will receive a free update on PS5/4 in early November.



This will include a mode called Hilde's Vengeance. A dedicated mode with Hilde as the playable character.



This update will already be included in the Steam version on November 11th! pic.twitter.com/CXavkYNDsv — Valkyrie Elysium (@ValkyrieGame) September 17, 2022

But wait, there’s more! Besides the new game mode, the other updates include the return of the Seraphic Gate and the Very Hard and Valkyrie difficulty modes. The Seraphic Gate is an optional dungeon that has been available off and on throughout the series.

The Valkyrie games are all RPGs with a similar aesthetic. They typically feature the valkyrie from Norse mythology: a female warrior who leads chosen warriors into the afterlife. The new game stars a valkyrie created by Odin to save the world from the end of times event called Ragnarok. With the same melancholic but magical aesthetic of the other games, you will be able to fight some of the creepiest monsters inspired by mythology. Valkyrie’s attacks involve a lot of powerful combos. She can upgrade her weapon and summon Einherjar, warrior spirits that will help her in battle. Because this is an RPG, there will be plenty of customization and upgrading weapons, skills, and even her Divine Arts techniques.

Valkyrie Elysium looks perfect for current fans of the franchise as well as new players. If you like fantasy-action RPGs, the upcoming game might be a good fit for you. Again, it comes out next week, so you’ll be able to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in no time.

