Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Remaster Delayed

While the hype, and anticipation for Square-Enix’s upcoming Valkyrie Elysium is now hitting fever pitch, given both the recent demo launch, and the positive reception is has received, as well as the fact that the game is due to launch in a mere seven days away. What Square-Enix giveth, they also take away though because despite the impending release, there’s a tinge of bad news that comes with the launch. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Remastered, a remaster of the PSP port of the original PS1 game, that was due to launch day and date with Valkyrie Elysium has been delayed at the eleventh hour. It will now launch on PS4, and PS5, on December 22, 2022.

It was Square-Enix’s social channels that broke the bad news. “As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Valkyrie Elysium, we, unfortunately, need a bit more time for Valkryie Profile: Lenneth to improve the quality of the title and have decided to move the release date to December 22, 2022″ the post read. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Remastered was a bundled in part of the Valkyrie Elysium Digital Deluxe Edition, as so the post addresses this too, saying: “For those who have pre-ordered Valkyrie Elysium Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store; you will now receive your copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd, 2022. Thank you for all of your support, we look forward to you playing Valkyrie Elysium from September 29th, and Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth when it launches on December 22nd.”

The framing of the message is certainly interesting given that at present the game has not been announced to launch separately in any region other than Japan. Presumably this is to imply that Valkyrie Profie: Lenneth will be available as a separate purchase in other locations as well.

Free DLC is coming to Valkyrie Elysium in the meantime, launching on November 11 to coincide with the launch of the PC version of the game. This DLC will contain Seraphic Gates challenge areas and a separate game mode called “Hilde’s Vengeance” where players can play as Hilde, a Valkyrie who is adorned in black. There will also be additional difficulty levels unlocked on this date as well.

For more on Valkyrie Elysium, the following extract from a Square-Enix press release will provide all the details you require. “In Valkyrie Elysium, a young Valkyrie is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation who will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok—the destruction of the world. Valkyrie Elysium calls on its roots with music from series regular Motoi Sakuraba while driving the series forward in a fresh, new direction with classic combat mechanics, such as finishing moves and combo systems, reimagined for an action-RPG.

Valkyrie Elysium launches on PS4 and PS5, on September 29, 2022, while the PC launch is scheduled for November 11, 2022. A demo is playable now

