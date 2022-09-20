Nintendo Hosting Special Splatoon 3 Contest

If you’re a fan of Splatoon 3, then you’ll probably want two things. One, all the time in the world to go and play it so that you can get your level up, get to unlock all sorts of great gear, gadgets, and just have fun with it. Then two, a bunch of swag in real life that’ll let you showcase how much you love the franchise. Nintendo does have such plenty of merchandise to be found on places like Amazon, but if you’re wanting to get some more exclusive stuff, you might want to head over to your MyNintendo account and embrace a new contest that has just gone live.

As revealed on Twitter and the main MyNintendo site, if you have 10 Platinum points within your account, you’ll be able to use them to enter up to three times in a special Splatoon 3 contest. That’s honestly all you have to do to enter–just have 10 Platinum Points per each entry that you do. If you haven’t gotten any points yet, you’re in luck! If you scroll down the page you’ll see a special opportunity to get 100 platinum points by finding squids on a certain website. So have at it.

As for what you’ll get if you were to win the contest, there are actually a lot of neat goodies. First off, you’ll get a mini-locker inspired by the ones that you can decorate and customize within the game itself. Plus, it’s decorated to model itself after the game further.

Then, you have the vault case that is also decorated in full game style and is perfect for carrying your Switch around with you on trips. You’ll be able to carry the system itself, 10 game cards, and some accessories all from within that pouch. Pretty handy, but wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a water bottle and a Splatoon 3-style backpack, perfect for showing off your style and loyalty to the brand.

So if you want to get in on the action, make sure you have those Platinum Points and then have at it. You’ll have a limited time to register before the contest ends!

If you can’t participate for one reason or another, don’t fret. The game itself will more than tide you over, especially with all the things that are going on with it. The next Splatfest is coming up this weekend! Gear, Grub or Fun–what would you bring to a deserted island? Then there are all the rumors around Salmon Run and what the special events that surround it may be.

All in all, whether you’re a big fan of the franchise or just a casual enjoyer, you have plenty to be excited about.

Source: Nintendo