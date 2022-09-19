Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Praised by James Cameron

Credit: Ubisoft

The Avatar movie series is easily one of the more curious things that Hollywood has ever pushed on film audiences. Back in 2009 when the first movie was released, it was all about making the most realistic CGI world in terms of both Pandora and the blue aliens known as the Na’vi that live there. The movie blew a lot of people’s minds and snatched a ton of box office records, many of which still stand to this day. Fast forward a decade and the sequel to the film still hasn’t come out yet. However, the second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, is scheduled to be out this December. To make things more exciting, Ubisoft is working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The game is going to take place in the universe of the movies, obviously, but they’re going to take a separate path and showcase a different continent on the world of Pandora. This obviously means there are going to be very different characters for players to meet. Ubisoft had to delay the game recently but the progress continues, which is good because they now have the support of the man who started it all.

Yes, we’re talking about James Cameron, who during an interview was asked about the game and he noted that while he’s excited about the game, he’s honestly very hands-off about it.

“We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing with their game authoring,” Cameron said. “I don’t tell them what to do — they know their world, their business, their market.”

He did note however that the team behind the movie, including himself, checks in on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for the very basic reason that they don’t want the game to conflict with the lore of the world and the upcoming movie, which is a fair thing when you think about it.

Cameron also noted in the interview that he wants these games, and things like the Disney Park ride that you can go to right now, to bring new audiences to the world of Avatar so that they can see for themselves what it’s like and thus build up the mystique of the franchise. He also apparently wants sequels for the video game but obviously, that might be up to Ubisoft. The team has been working on this game for a while and might be a bit hesitant to get the sequel out right away, but we’ll see.

We’ve honestly seen very little from the game overall since its announcement. We’ve seen teases of what we’ll be able to do, but that’s about it. Hopefully, with all that’s coming, more announcements will be made soon. James Cameron might have other thoughts to share if a delay shows up.

