Halo Season 2 to Bring Back Fan-Hated Character

The attempt to bring Halo into the live-action realm is well documented. There was once a massive publicity stunt to try and get movie studios to hop on and join in on the universe, and it worked–for a time. The movie idea fell through many times over. Short little miniseries were created to tie in with the video games, but it just wasn’t the same. Eventually, a series was made to debut on the rebranded streaming service Paramount+. There was plenty of hype surrounding it after first looks, but when it was actually released, the response was decidedly lukewarm at best. This is why Halo Season 2 is something many fans are actually dreading.

The series had a lot of flaws, not just in terms of characters, but plot, and how it all connected to the franchise as a whole. The news even broke that the people behind the show never played the video games, which many fans saw as a major faux pas. Things only got worse as the series went on and even more variations from the many original pieces of source material happened. As such, while Halo Season 2 is filming right now, many fans are rightfully worried about what might occur. Or in this case, who might show up again.

In this case, we’re talking about Charlie Murphy’s character of Makee. A new report has revealed that she is on the list of returning characters and this is definitely going to surprise people given her fate in the season finale of season one. She was a spy for the Covenant, and she too touched the artifacts that allowed her and Master Chief to understand that they were being led to the literal Halo installation. You know, the thing that the franchise is all about? Just saying.

She and Master Chief had a heavily panned relationship that fans hated with all of their being. Apparently, fans didn’t want to see Master Chief without his helmet on, let alone without the rest of his clothes on. What’s more, even though they had a connection, Makee was shot by Kai to free Master Chief from a trance in the season finale. The camera shot of Makee’s body made it clear to many that she had died. However, if the report is to be believed, that might not be the case.

Then again, there are other ways this could happen. If she died while in the artifact, for example, her conscience could be there, and as a result, she could very easily come to Master Chief in a new vision should he have one.

One would hope that the team behind the show is going to listen to fan critiques and feedback and make Halo Season 2 better than the first. But given what they did with the first season, that’s not a guarantee.

Source: ComicBook.com