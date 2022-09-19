Overwatch 2: Is Getting Kiriko Free Even Worth It?

Blizzard has shared exactly how you can get Kiriko for free in Overwatch 2, and depending on where you stand, it may or may not be worth it.

How would something that is free not be worth it? If you’ve played free-to-play titles in the past, you may already know the answer to this question. Usually, game companies gate content in free-to-play games by making players work for it. To give an example, we have a few guides on whether characters like Dendro Traveler and Dori, or five-star weapons, are worth the effort to acquire in Genshin Impact. That’s because miHoYo made acquiring these items for the game extremely difficult. They can only be acquired by playing the gacha in the game, and some of these items are only available for a limited time. Furthermore, you need to earn the in-game currency in large amounts to be able to play the gacha and stand a chance of getting these items. What you give up in money, is time and effort spent in the game itself, which you could spend doing something else.

Thankfully, you won’t have to play gacha to get Kiriko in Overwatch 2 for free, but it’s still going to be a steep hill to climb. Kiriko unlocks at Tier 55 for all players. Other items unlock at higher tiers all the way up to Tier 80. These will include skins, a weapon charm, emotes, name cards, sprays (aka graffiti tags), and more. Blizzard has not been forthcoming about how you will reach Tier 55, but it’s likely this is simply the level-up system of the game.

Many people might have thought they’d get Kiriko for free if they owned the original game. The answer to that is a conditional yes. If you own the original Overwatch, you will earn a Founder’s Pack, that will include Kiriko, but you need to claim it before the second season ends.

Now, if you decide you would rather pay to play Kiriko, you have a range of options as well. The premium Battle Pass, worth 1,000 Overwatch coins, equivalent to $ 10, gives you these:

Kiriko

20% XP boost for the season

One customizable mythic skin

Five legendary skins

One epic skin

Three highlight intros

Four weapon charms

Three emotes

Three souvenirs

Six poses

Six name cards

30 other cosmetics

The $40 Watchpoint pack bundles everything in this Battle Pass, 2,000 more Overwatch coins, and extra skins for Cassidy and Soldier 76.

As for whether Kiriko herself is worth it, that’s up to you to decide. Blizzard has made a solid case for Overwatch fans to want her, as the healing and DPS character was inspired by Japanese spirit foxes and voiced by popular breakout Japanese idol Sally Amaki.

Overwatch 2 will be released free-to-play on October 4, 2022, on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: PCGamer