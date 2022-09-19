Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Piccolo Promo Art

When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was announced, the movie made a few things perfectly clear. Fans were shocked to learn that Gohan and Piccolo were going to be the focus of the movie rather than the bigger players Goku and Vegeta, and the two were going to have new abilities in order to defeat the returning Red Ribbon Army. Those who didn’t read the manga didn’t really know what to expect. The answer came near the climax of the movie when Gothan revealed his Beast Gohan form, while Piccolo revealed his Orange Piccolo form. Curious naming conventions, but the impact the reveals had on audiences was nothing to sneeze at.

For the latter, this was a long overdue power-up. Don’t forget that at the beginning of the Z-Saga, Piccolo was considered not just on par with Goku, but better. In fact, he killed both Goku and Raditz in one shot via his special beam canon. It was only after things went Super Saiyan and beyond that Piccolo got a bit left behind until things like the Tournament of Power arrived, and even then, he was outmatched.

But in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, he finally got the chance to shine, and in a way that actually honored the series’ history. The Namekian used the Dragon Shenron’s ability to grant a wish to extract all the latent power within him with a little extra in order to make him on par with the Gamma 1 & 2 androids that the Red Ribbon army made.

The form was a big hit with the moviegoers and as a result, some official promo art for Orange Piccolo has arrived.

Simple, powerful, and to the point. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, many fans are hoping that both this and Beast Gohan get a return if the anime should make a comeback or should another movie be made. In case it wasn’t obvious, both of these forms have appeared in the manga, and as a result, they were bound to show up eventually–the only question was when. It also should be mentioned that this movie does not follow the story from the manga at all, thus throwing a bit more confusion into the mix despite the film being canon.

Regardless, fans want to see more, mainly because we only got to see a little of each before the bad guys were defeated. As the franchise has proven over and over again, you can push new forms to higher levels with the right amount of training. So if nothing else, it’d be interesting to see what these new forms can do in full.

Hopefully, we’ll get a brand-new anime reveal soon enough, but until then, we can absolutely enjoy the new promo art.

