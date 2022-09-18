AEW Fight Forever Had A Big Display For Tokyo Game Show

AEW Fight Forever is the first wrestling game to come out from AEW in its now three years of life. It was announced previously, and the team, regarding both the game devs and the wrestlers, have been working hard to bring it to life and make it feel grand. They’re trying to make it feel and “flow” like the wrestling matches they have within AEW, as well as give players the freedom to go and do what they want. Something that many people have been surprised at, though, is that at both the Gamescom event in Germany and the recent Tokyo Game Show that they’ve been doing live events alongside showing off gameplay from the title.

By “live events,” we’re talking about how on all three days of the Tokyo Game Show, they had an AEW ring setup and had some of their male and female wrestlers on hand in order to do matches. They even brought in some new wrestlers from various Japanese promotions to help fill out the roster and make some special matches.

Huge shoutout to our fans for showing up in a big way to our #AEWFightForever booth for Day 3 of #TGS2022! The excitement levels were through the roof!@THQNordic @AEW #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/jTMpLcIrPI — AEW Games (@AEWGames) September 17, 2022

Some of you out there might be like, “Why does that matter?” Well, as a certain “Megamind” once said, the difference here is “Presentation!” Because here, they’re not just engaging the fans by having the title be playable in demo form, where a lot of footage was shown off, and they had a nice set of characters to choose from in both the male and female characters, but having matches to show off the brand as well.

Plus, it would be best if you remembered that at events like these, not everyone who goes to the show is able to play a demo. The lines are often very long, and as a result of that, you sometimes just get to watch clips. But with them doing live matches, they can ‘experience’ what the game might be like when they play it. Because again, AEW Fight Forever is trying to replicate the feeling of having a true match within AEW. Albeit with some small differences in terms of movements, storylines, and so on. Oh, and you can have intergender matches in the 1-v-1 style instead of just the tag team style, which is something that AEW honestly hasn’t done at the request of their founder Tony Khan.

AEW as a whole has been trying to keep its momentum going even in spite of some backstage issues, and this display at the Tokyo Game Show highlights that. In terms of their main show, Dynamite, they’ve been either #1 or #2 on cable for Wednesday nights for basically four months straight. If they can add a successful video game to their list of accomplishments? That’d be a huge win.

Source: Twitter