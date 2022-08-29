Aew Fight Forever Report Reveals Key Omission in Roster

For most fans of All Elite Wrestling, AEW Fight Forever is one of the most exciting titles to release in years. This is the first wrestling video game from the title that is a pure wrestling game. They have a casino game on mobile platforms and a 2D general manager-type title that features a version of wrestling, but for the true wrestling experience, this upcoming title is what most are looking forward to. The roster of the game has slowly been unveiled and it’s very interesting to see who is on it–as well as who is not joining the party.

In a new report, it’s been revealed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who together are known as FTR, aren’t going to be in the game when the title is initially launched. They were going to be in the game earlier, even having stated that they were in the “model phase.” Likely pertaining to the creation of their 3D models for the title. However, at some point earlier in the summer, their participation in the roster was removed.

This upset FTR apparently, as they would’ve gotten a nice bonus to be in the game, and that is enough to make anyone upset.

The reason that many fans are either angry or confused about this particular piece of news is the simple fact that there are people in the game from after the tag team’s arrival in AEW, two of which are on the cover of AEW Fight Forever via CM Punk and Jade Cargill. What’s more, there are already confirmed wrestlers within the title that one could argue don’t need to be in the game, like the female wrestler Abadon, who hasn’t been on TV for AEW in some time, or Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, who mainly does commentary and backstage work. Those are two people that could’ve been easily swapped for FTR.

It’s even known that Cody Rhodes, who is no longer in the company, is still in the game, which is now very odd given certain comments he made about AEW when he returned to his former employer.

Now, there is a chance that they will be brought into the game later. AEW head Tony Khan noted that there will be DLC for the game, so it’s possible they could be in the first pack for that. It’s just very odd that the “Top Guys” aren’t in the game when they’ve not only been having massive matches this year, but hold three major tag team belts across three different companies. Plus, they’re the No.1 tag team in the rankings in AEW, and have been for a while.

This “omission” is one that many people will be talking about all the way until the game’s arrival later this year.

