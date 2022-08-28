Undead Unluck Anime Announced For 2023, Key Visual Revealed

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Undead Unluck Manga

Synopsis

A new key visual was revealed as part of the Undead Unluck anime announcement on Sunday on the official Jump Comics YouTube channel. The series is set to air in 2023 and will be animated by David Production. UNLIMITED PRODUCE, a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, will be producing the series.

David Production animation studio is best known for its work with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, and Cells at Work! The studio will also be animating the series Urusei Yatsura, which will be airing in October of this year. Undead Unluck is the first anime series the studio has announced for 2023.

Undead Unluck is an action-comedy manga written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka. The series began serialization in 2020 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has since released a total of 12 volumes, with the next supposed to release this September. US-based publisher VIZ Media, notable for their licensing of Weekly Shonen Jump manga, announced the English license for Undead Unluck in October 2020. The publisher has since released the first 8 volumes of the series with volume 9 set to release in October.

While the series has not been the most popular to come out of Weekly Shonen Jump recently, the manga still has over 1.5 million copies in circulation as of February 2022 and has an award under its belt. The series won the “Print Comic” award out of 50 nominees at the 6th Next Manga Awards in 2020. Other widely popular manga that won the same award includes My Hero Academia and Kaguya-sama: Love is War as well as series like Spy x Family and Kaiju No. 8 but for the “Web Comic” category.

Tozuka himself also has another award under his belt. In 2013 at the age of 24, he won the 78th Shonen Jump’s Treasure Newcomer Manga Award for his one-shot titled Cosmic Arc Travel, which ended up being published in 2014 in Jump Next Issue #2. A year later he created another one-shot titled Super Heavy Charge Vanguard, which was also published in Jump Next.

Undead Unluck is Tozuka’s first major serialization

