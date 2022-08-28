Lots of Easter Eggs Are Being Found in New Saints Row

There was a lot of curiosity going into the Saints Row reboot from Volition. The team hadn’t touched the game since the last main title of Saints Row 4 and its expanded content. Many wondered if that would be the end of the series, especially since Volition later went on to make Agents of Mayhem. It didn’t do well, and thus the questions emerged once again about what would happen with their classic franchise. A reboot was the answer, and that reboot is out right now. While we’ll get to what people thought of it in a bit, it’s important to note what many are finding in the game.

Specifically, it’s a lot of Easter Eggs. Granted, that’s not the weirdest thing to find in a video game, especially one with history like Volition has, but there’s more to it than that. While there are classic references to past Saints Row games like with this T-Shirt, there are plenty more to discover.

There are also a lot of other references that players might not realize are there at first until they look deep into the place that is San Ileso.

For example, how about a reference to the Kevin Smith franchise Clerks?

Playing through the new Saints Row game and I noticed a nice little Easter Egg to the ViewAskewniverse and @ThatKevinSmith this is so awesome! pic.twitter.com/dnhbIHmMV2 — Mike Gribben (@CabanamanMG) August 27, 2022

Or how about we “comb the desert” with Spaceballs?

Or you want another gaming franchise to be referenced, how about one for the Legend of Zelda?

Okay, this Easter Egg made me smile as a fan of a certain legendary Nintendo series. #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/VxmlsA6uYt — Phil (SuperPhillip32) 🏳️‍🌈🎮 (@SP_Central) August 25, 2022

You can tell that Volition had a lot of fun putting in these Easter Eggs, and there have been more brought up by fans online, so be sure to be on the lookout for them.

Of course, the irony with this is that while they clearly put some effort into making the Easter Eggs, one could argue that they didn’t spend enough time making sure that the game was not only playable, but fun.

Fans and critics alike have been pretty much slamming the Saints Row reboot for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was that the game was incredibly buggy at launch. Granted, not every game can be 100% at launch, especially with the size of certain titles like this one. But the problem here is that there were games big and small that honestly messed with the players, and even hindered progress.

What’s more, the game’s story, characters, world, and side missions were all brought up in negative lights at one point or another in various reviews and experiences.

Most did agree that there is a good foundation for future games, but whether they get the chance to do that is questionable presently.

Source: Twitter