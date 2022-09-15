Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Given PC Release Date

Image is taken from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

If you’re a fan of the Uncharted series, then raise your hand. Avoiding the obviousness of not being able to see any of you, we’re assuming that millions of people just raised their hands. Well, we have some news for you, an announcement from the good people over at Sony, and it’s regarding the PC release of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This collector’s edition which combines the remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy will be released on PC on October 19, confirming rumors from earlier in the month to be true.

This announcement has been long in the tooth though because we knew the PC version was in development and scheduled for release sometime this year, but the finer details were never revealed to the public. This remastered collectors version was released on PlayStation 5 back in January, so when we say that it’s about time the PC version came out by now, that’s a slight understatement.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves arrives on PC October 19.



Details on graphical adjustments, customization options and more on https://t.co/LVFNjr6BIt: https://t.co/zbNNShYAav pic.twitter.com/96dtrEuzqP — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 15, 2022 An official tweet regarding the announcement news

It only gets better though because this PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will also have several PC-specific enhancements, including a “reimagined UI,” ultrawide monitor support, and the special ability to adjust the quality of certain things like models and textures. All the details were outlined by Naughty Dog’s Rochelle Snyder in a blog post, which you can read in full here.

One of the big questions is whether or not the game will work with Sony’s DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers, and the answer is, of course – you will need a wired DualSense connection if you want to take advantage of some of the cool features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers though. Snyder also wanted to reassure people that the game will also support a wide range of controllers, keyboards, and any other equipment needed.

Some other important information that you will want to take note of are the recommended specifications for a variety of different fidelity levels. All the information is included in the official blog post, but we’ve also included a screenshot below just in case you miss it.

The recommended specifications that the official blog post mentions in full

As previously mentioned, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is a combination of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Lost Legacy is the first game in the series that does not feature the series protagonist Nathan Drake, instead, the game features Chloe, who you will know as a supporting character from the series, serving as a friend, love interest, and associate of Nathan Drake.

Now, onto the important stuff: The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will cost around $49.00, and you can pre-order it on both Steam and the Epic Games Store as you read this article. If you’re a fan of Fortnite, then listen up because if you do pre-order the game from the Epic Game’s Store, then you can also grab yourself an Uncharted-themed glider in Fortnite – they’ve official thought of everything it seems.

Source