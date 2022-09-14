The Division 2 Update Is Set to Kick Start Season 10

Image is taken from Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fans of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 might well be aware that a brand-new season was set to shake this online game up, well, here it is. Season 10 has begun with the latest The Division 2 update, and it hit servers yesterday (September 13). The latest The Division 2 update marks the start of Season 10: The Price of Power, and with it, comes a whole host of new concepts and improvements, which will be available on all of the game’s platforms.

This new patch will be launching another season’s worth of the usual: manhunting targets that have become customary with the game. However, this new patch also includes some much welcome quality-of-life updates for the massively multiplayer RPG shooter, and for the first time ever the game will be offering full character re-customization, which means you can change your body type, skin tone, and the shape of your face.

Season 10: The Price of Power features another manhunt-style concept, where players must track down a powerful operative who has become a massive threat to The Division task force. The man needing to be hunted is General Peter Anderson, a power-mad former officer who has made it his ambition to claim the title of head of the True Sons, a position that once belonged to Antwon Ridgeway. We know he wants the hot seat, but what is his objective? Anderson plans to form an alliance between the True Sons and the Black Tusk (there are so many secret organizations), but The Division plans to act and attempt to eradicate the threat.

There are a few more things to note down about this latest season because Season 10 will feature another four targets, as well as two apparel events. The first event which has been named the “SHD Paragon event” is set to take place on September 27, and the following event which has been dubbed the “Dark Path event” will start on November 1.

In addition to the above, the new Countdown endgame multiplayer mode now has three new difficulty levels that can be selected. Ubisoft says that the ‘normal’ mode is one that can be completed by solo agents, whereas ‘hard’ is designed for groups of eight casual gamers. ‘Challenging’ mode is the difficulty the mode first launched in, and then there is the ‘heroic’ mode, which is designed for a group of four to eight seasoned players. Make sure you choose wisely because the decision could make or break you. And if you do want to test yourself (we know you do) then you can take part in the legendary difficulty that the game offers for the Tidal Basin and Manning National Zoo strongholds, which leads to some extremely tough fights.

And finally, just when you thought it was all over, Season 10 offers another lovely little alteration. There’s now a chance for any open-world NPC to drop exotic loot in any activity, and the chance increase according to the difficulty of the tiers. World Tier 5 and above offers the chance to collect exotic components from control points chests at alert level three, and from Dark Zone chests.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of The Division 2 Season 10 in the image below – this one is sure to be electrifying.

A breakdown of the different events in The Division 2 Season 10 with dates

