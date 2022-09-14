Genshin Impact Livestream Date for Version 3.1 Revealed

It only feels like two minutes since Genshin Impact released its most recent version 3.0 update, but here we are, looking to the future once again. Developer HoYoverse has today announced the date for its latest planned live stream event, which will go into detail about the upcoming version 3.1. The next Special Program, as the live stream is known, will air on Friday, September 16.

Those wanting to tune into the stream itself will need to check their time zones, as it goes live at 8 AM UTC-4. That’s 1 AM PST/ 4 AM EST/ 9 AM BST/ 10 AM CEST. As usual, the stream will be sharing a number of Genshin Impact redemption codes for in-game currency, Primogems, and “other goodies” which viewers will just have to tune in to find out about. The live stream will take place on the game’s official Twitch channel.

Version 3.1 is named King Deshret And The Three Magi and looks set to introduce the vast desert area of the newly-introduced region of Sumeru. It’s expected that the Special Program will feature more information about the new biome, which will include a number of challenging and detailed temples to explore. The desert area was the second region planned to be heading into Genshin Impact as part of the whole 3.0 experience of Sumeru. The first, the new rainforest area, has introduced a number of new characters into the game, including the title’s first-ever playable Dendro characters, Tighnari and Collei.

The upcoming live stream should also give players a bit more information about Genshin Impact‘s newest characters, Candace, Cyno, and Nilou. It may be that we find out when exactly these characters will be heading into the game. However, it has been reported that Electro wielder Cyno and Hydro specialist Candace will be arriving together in the first banner, with Nilou following suit later in the game’s ongoing update cycle. For more on the upcoming Electro and Hydro characters, you can check out the first look at them right here.

As revealed in the last Special Program before Sumeru dropped, Genshin Impact‘s update cycle has been shortened from its previous six-weekly rotation. This means it’s clearly feeling like a much faster turnaround for even more new content in the Sumeru storyline. Either way, this shouldn’t matter too much to Genshin Impact players, especially if they’ve managed to get their hands on Collei already as part of her introductory “Graven Innocence” questline.

The launch date for version 3.1 will probably also be revealed during Friday’s live stream, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that, although it’s probably safe to assume it’ll land in roughly a couple of weeks’ time.

Genshin Impact is available free-to-play now on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

