Project Eve Now Known As Stellar Blade – Launching 2023

After blowing people away with its astonishing showing at PlayStation’s September Games showcase in 2021, Project Eve has returned to the PlayStation stage, but under a new name – Stellar Blade. Project Eve was first revealed to be in development in 2019, but never really caught the eye of the masses until PlayStation gave it the platform 12 months ago, and now the game continues to impress with its gorgeous visuals, slick DmC, and Bayonetta-inspired combat, and fascinating world design. The 2021 showcase presented us the situation that us Earth folk have found ourselves in. In a not-too-distant future, mankind is expelled from Earth after losing the battle against the invaders called the NA:tives.” Things aren’t looking good, but it’s you, as a “survivor of the paratrooper squad deployed from the Colony,” who is responsible for salvaging this situation for humankind.

Today, the Korean team, Shift Up have returned to show off the game and announce several key pieces of information, chief among those being the game’s release window, as well as details about the lead protagonist Eve, the meaning behind the game’s title, mankind’s last remaining city, Xion, and more.

Shift Up’s Director, Kim Hyung Tae speaks about all of these aforementioned elements in their PlayStation Blog post that went live as the game was revealed,

The meaning of Stellar Blade The title is a combination of “Stellar,” which signifies stars in Latin, and “Blade,” which defines Eve’s existence. Where the point of that blade will lead you to, that’s entirely up to you. Mankind’s last remaining city on Earth, Xion Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam. Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal and is told many stories. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city. On a mission to save Earth from the NA:tive, Eve is also faced with helping out the citizens of Xion. Whether you will help the survivors or not, depends purely on your decision as the player Action-packed battles against fierce bosses Stellar Blade introduces action combat that require deflecting and evading the NA:tives’ attack at a precise timing that will also connect to combos and unique skills. Throughout the game, you will arm yourself with unique Beta Skills and intense Burst Skills, which I promise will be pleasing to the eye. Brace yourselves… Bosses’ strengths are on a completely different level compared to the common NA:tives, offering a challenging and strategic combat encounter.

Numerous screenshots were released, and are available via the PlayStation Blog highlighting the incredible visual fidelity of the game, and the enormous scope of some of the bosses that you’ll encounter.

Stellar Blade is a PS5 console exclusive and will be launching in 2023.

