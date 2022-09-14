Demeo Comes To PS VR2

For fans keen to get their hands on the upcoming PS5 peripheral the PS VR2, they’ve now got an additional reason to celebrate – Demeo, an extremely popular title on the Oculus Quest has made the jump to PlayStation, boasting both its VR functionality, as well as its more recently released traditional play mode. Demeo is a co-op adventure for you and three other players that attempts (and largely succeeds) to replicate the magic of tabletop gaming, as you and your friends fight off the forces of evil. That premise alone, as well as the fantastic use of VR, has led to an extremely favourable response from fans and critics who play it, and now the game is opening itself up to millions of PS5 owners, as well as those who will be buying a PS VR2 when it launches in early 2023.

Gustav Stenmark, Resolution Games’ producer expressed his delight at being able to bring the game to PlayStation fans in a post that went live on the PlayStation Blog immediately following the game’s announcement for the PS5 at today’s PlayStation State Of Play. It reads,

There’s something very special about getting around the table to role-play with friends, and as a VR studio filled with gamers who’ve been around the block a few times – including some of the most significant creators in multiplayer games like Mike Booth (Left 4 Dead) and Tom Hall (Doom) – we asked ourselves one question: how could we recreate that magic in an immersive experience that captures not just the gameplay, but also the feeling of getting around a table with friends to cast spells and slay monsters? Our answer is Demeo — the award-winning VR experience (that’s also available outside of VR) that we’ve continued to build on since its launch last year with new heroes, new adventures, and more. And now, we’re delighted to announce that we’ll be bringing Demeo to PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 5 in 2023 with a wealth of great features that truly make this one of the best ways to experience Demeo yet.

Demeo for PS5 will be taking full advantage of the functionality of the console, from the haptics in both the PS VR2’s Sense Controllers, and the PS5’s Dualsense controller, and even the power that the console has at its disposal has led the team to revisit its graphics to see what more they can extract from the game. The game will also support 120hz refresh rate on the PS VR2, while the team intends to take advantage of the hardware’s eye tracking to make menu navigation as simple as a look and blink. Sony is doing its bit to support the game as well, ensuring that cross-play is enabled, allowing players on Oculus to play with those on PS VR2, as well as those in traditional, VR-less modes on both Steam and the PS5.

Demeo is available now on Oculus Quest, and will be coming to PS5 sometime in 2023

Source