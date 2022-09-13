Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 3 Revealed

Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC has finally been revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct. As with the previous two waves, this third round of downloadable content will feature remastered versions of courses from other Mario Kart games. After this wave, there will be 3 more batches of content released for the game, which will eventually come to a total of 48 additional courses.

The included courses were announced, including tracks such as Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS. You can check out the trailer below:

Nintendo has confirmed that Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC will launch sometime in Holiday 2023, so you will have to wait a little bit longer to experience some more nostalgic Mario Kart content.