The Closed Beta for Rainbow Six Mobile Launches Today

Image is taken from Rainbow Six Mobile game

Rainbow Six fans can now breathe a sigh of relief because if the news about a Rainbow Six Mobile game didn’t get you excited enough, then the news that a closed beta has launched today will be the thing to blow your lid off. Not so long ago it was revealed that the famed Tom Clancy game would be heading to mobiles, however, if you were expected a straight-up mobile port of the game that was released in 2015, then you would be wrong – but we’ll get to that later though.

The release of a Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta comes at the perfect time, to be honest. There really isn’t that much news about the game’s release date, as of yet, and the game could be some way off from being released, however, that can wait because we have a game beta to get stuck into.

After a few whispers that spread around the gaming world like wildfire, the beta has officially begun today, and there is a chance for fans in selected regions to get involved in the celebrations. During the Ubisoft Forward event over the weekend, it was confirmed that the beta period will only be available for players in Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India, and it will only be accessible on Android devices – a huge line of iPhone users has just dropped their heads in disappointment as we speak.

There is no news yet as to whether Apple devices will be supported, but an update was given on the game’s Google Play Store listing, which stated “We plan to support more device models in the future. The mobile devices in the test do not represent the final list of devices for launch.”

You can watch a trailer for the game below.

We've just revealed the 7 territories & date for our Closed Beta! 🥳



Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th.



Pre-register NOW 👉 https://t.co/pAY1RGvWKm pic.twitter.com/l9Z4QKF3Mg — Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) September 10, 2022 A tweet from the game’s official Twitter page with a brand new trailer

We mentioned earlier that this won’t just be a port of the game’s older brother, Rainbow Six: Siege. It is obviously very difficult to make a copy of a detailed console game and turn it into a mobile game, and naturally, a lot of things would need to be altered, which is why it makes sense to just make a completely different version of the game. According to Ubisoft, the game has been in development for several years, and the aim was to de-construct and the re-construct the foundations of Rainbow Six: Siege, adapting the game to touch controls, the physics of the mobile, and the playstyle, without losing the essence of the game.

What we do know is that Rainbow Six Mobile will be borrowing characters from the original game, as well as recreating the vast array of maps that are available, so the veteran gamer can feel at ease. All the environments will be destructible, which is something that has become a staple in the physics of this game, which bodes well for Ubisoft in achieving its objective of wanting to deliver the ultimate siege experience.

Source