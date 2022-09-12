Ubisoft Clarifies “Gambling” Issues Surrounding Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There was some concern over the weekend around the newly-announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage. More specifically, a few red flags had been raised in the community after certain US and UK listings of the game carried an “Adults Only” and “18+” rating. This was perhaps most concerning as it further described the upcoming stealth title as including “Real Gambling.”

The rating was spotted over the weekend on the US Xbox store, where the game had been reportedly listed as having the “Adults Only 18+” ERSB rating. This included the warning of “Real Gambling,” as opposed to any kind of game-based simulated gambling. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also listed as having an “18+” PEGI rating in the UK Xbox store, although at the time of writing the description has been amended to declare that the game will contain “In-Game Purchases.”

Obviously, the mention of any kind of real gambling has caused a bit of concern amongst potential players. Thankfully though, Ubisoft has since been in touch with Eurogamer to try and clear up any confusion. Most importantly, however, they’ve been keen to dispel worries about players being able to gamble with real money as part of Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s gameplay. This will also extend itself to the appearance of any kind of lootbox system that gamers may have been concerned about.

Speaking to Eurogamer, a spokesperson from Ubisoft confirmed that there would be no kind of gambling system in place. “Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating,” they explained. Continuing, the spokesperson reaffirmed Ubisoft’s standpoint, explaining that “while Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game.”

Hopefully, this clarification will help quell any worries the community may have been having around real-world gambling in the highly-anticipated action-adventure game. Similarly, it’s good to know that the often-controversial lootbox issue won’t be rearing its head in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The game is set to be released in the Spring of next year and the hype is building already. Ubisoft treated us to an epic cinematic trailer at the Assassin’s Creed Mirage world premiere on Saturday. As a result, many fans of the franchise are excited to throw themselves into the Baghdad-based origin story of Basim Ibn Ishaq. We’re yet to see any actual gameplay though, which is what players will be keeping an eye out for next. Hopefully, it won’t be too long until we get a much closer look at the raw footage of Basim’s new adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch at some point in the Spring of 2023. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

