Rainbow Six Siege Is Free to Play for One Week

When it comes to the video game distribution model, there are two types that have been commonly used for some time now. The first is the “next title” model, found in franchises such as Mario or Halo where the next game is always meant to be coming out eventually and players look forward to it. Then, you have the “always growing and updating” titles like Fortnite or Rocket League, where developers don’t need to make a new game because their main game is so beloved and they just keep updating it. Rainbow Six Siege definitely falls into the later category and has been a major hit for Ubisoft ever since it came out.

Seriously, the game is always updating and getting new content, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Ubisoft is wanting to get new players into the game all the time to help them see what makes this game so great. Thus, they’ve decided to make Rainbow Six Siege free to play for a whole week.

The promotion started yesterday and will end on September 8, so you still have plenty of time to jump in and work with other players and the variety of Operators that the game uses in order to have some incredible battles.

The real crux of this game is using the various weapons and gadgets of your team to either go and be as tactically destructive as possible or, build up the defenses necessary to endure any assault. Unlike other games like Call of Duty where you can just shoot at things and hope it works, this title is really about strategy. It’s about building up your team with the right crew and then working together to ensure that victory is yours.

The game was designed to use the environment to its fullest instead of just being a place setting. You’ll get to reinforce it with various tools, or, you can use a variety of weapons to blow it to kingdom come, all so you can enact your strategies.

Plus, Ubisoft is always working on new characters to use via the “Operators”, and each one has their own background, story, and gadgets that they can use. As a result, with each new Operator that enters the game, a whole new array of strategies can be born. This keeps things fresh and fun, and with the number of updates coming from Ubisoft, there’s no reason not to give this solid shooter a try.

So the fact that Ubisoft is going and making the game free, even for just a week, is a pretty cool event. If you’ve been wanting to give Rainbow Six Siege a shot, now is your chance as you’ll have plenty to do in it within your free week. The choice is yours, Operator.

