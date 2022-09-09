Skydance New Media/Disney Ensemble Game Revealed

We’d been hearing rumblings of a Marvel project that was bringing together Captain America and Black Panther, coming from Amy Hennig’s team at Skydance New Media. Now, that game has been revealed to feature both of some of Marvel’s favourite heroes but with a twist, there are two more of them. The untitled collaboration between Disney, Marvel, and Skydance debuted at Disney’s D23 Games Showcase with a gorgeous new, and stylistic trailer, but didn’t give much more information than that.

According to a press release from Marvel and Skydance New Media, we learn the following about the upcoming game:

Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming narrative driven, ensemble adventure game is set in the Marvel Universe and features an original story that will take players on a WWII-era adventure with gour playable heroes at different points in the story: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Pather; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandian Spy Network. Skydance New Media is helmed by award winning writer and director Amy Henning. This title marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio.

A lot of speculation has followed this game given that it is helmed by Amy Hennig, the acclaimed genius behind PlayStation’s Uncharted franchise, as well as The Legacy Of Kain, Jak & Daxter, and more. In recent years, things have been a bit more tumultuous for Hennig, following a fallout between her and Naughty Dog resulting in her departure and the consequential rebuild of what would become Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and the cancelation of her Star Wars “Project Ragtag” game with now-defunct Visceral Games and EA. Since 2019 however Amy has been working with Skydance on this new project and has also lent her hand to some writing on Square-Enix’s upcoming title, Forspoken. Hopefully this new Marvel project’s development pipeline is smoother, and ultimately more successful than some of her more recent other experiences. Amy is joined on the project by fellow writer on the inital version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Todd Stashwick, after the fallout, that game was handed onto The Last Of Us mastermind, Neil Druckmann.

“Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War. In collaboration with Marvel Games, Skydance New Media is proud to share the first look at our new AAA game with an ensemble cast and original story set in our unique Marvel Universe.” It’s promising talk, but with little more available about the coming title, including a lack of announced platforms nor a release date, it seems as though we could still be waiting a while before this new Marvel X Skydance New Media project is released, and potentially before even more information is revealed.

