NHL 23 Official Gameplay Trailer Finally Drops

Image is taken from NHL 23

All you hockey fans out there will want to pay close attention to the following news; the upcoming NHL 23 game has just released a brand-new gameplay trailer in preparation for the game’s release on October 14. Below, you will be able to see what you can expect to find in the new cross-play-enabled NHL 23. This is not a completely detailed trailer, but what it does do is show off the new gameplay as well as discuss some new gameplay features.

Trailer for the upcoming NHL 23

As you can see from the trailer, it does highlight a few of the game’s details regarding new features like the new Last Chance Puck Movement, comprehensive team strategies, X-Factors, and AI, as well as some other cool aspects. This is a series that is often seen as a little bit hit and miss, but the introduction of a few features and game modes might just be the thing that lifts it again.

It’s been a busy week for the game though; earlier in the week, the release date was announced and some other game-changing news as well. NHL 23 will be the first sports game to feature female players in its Ultimate Team mode, which is a major step for a genre that has only recently included female sports stars in general. Along with this news was the fact that the game will also be a cross-platform title, meaning players on PlayStation 5 will be able to battle against their Xbox Series X|S counterparts, which will no doubt cause some friendly competition.

Hockey fans right around the world always look forward to the news about EA’s NHL games, and this one has a lot of work to do in righting a few wrongs. This will be the second game for the current generation consoles, after largely struggling to make an impact during the older generation’s lifespan. NHL 22 delivered a stunning visual spectacle and some major player and animation upgrades, but fans and experts kept saying the same thing: it felt half-baked and mostly underwhelming.

NHL 23 will also be the first game to feature a female star on the cover of the game, with Sarah Nurse being the chosen star. Sarah Nurse will feature on the cover alongside up-and-coming superstar and center for the Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras. They both appear on the X-Factor and regular editions of the game.

All we can do is cross our fingers that this game will take the positive step forward it has needed for quite some time, and if we are to make some early judgments based on this trailer, this could be a very good version of the game. NHL 23 is available for purchase on October 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

