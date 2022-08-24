Wyrdsong Looks Like One to Watch in 2023

Every now and again a game reveal will drop that leaves viewers with a lot more questions than answers. That’s certainly the case for Wyrdsong, the new RPG from Something Wicked Games. The brand new title was revealed with a mysterious and kind of creepy trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Described as an ‘animatic teaser’ as opposed to a full announcement or cinematic, the clip gives off some pretty ominous if compelling vibes. The game is currently in active development, which explains why there’s probably not that much to show just yet, but the concept looks exciting nonetheless. You can check out the trailer right here to get a feel for Wyrdsong yourself.

The one-minute clip didn’t give too much away, but its spooky voiceover and occultist character design definitely has us intrigued. The game is the first project from the newly-formed studio Something Wicked Games, which is home to some of the games industry’s most experienced and successful talent. Amongst these industry veterans is ex-Bethesda Games Studios developer Jeff Gardiner, whose previous work includes development on games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Oblivion.

Also involved in the new studio are ex-developers from Bioware and Obsidian, including creative and leadership talent from those who’ve worked on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Fallout: New Vegas, and The Outer Worlds. With such prestige amongst the ranks, Wyrdsong could be one to keep a close eye on, even if we don’t know a great deal about it just yet.

The game itself is described as an “occult historical fantasy RPG” which takes place during the middle ages in a fictionalized version of Portugal. Intended as a genre-redefining adventure, the boundaries of reality and decision-making look set to be tested in this game, which studio founder Gardiner describes as his “dream game.” Wyrdsong is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and will make use of dark fantasy aesthetics when introducing players to the game’s worlds. Apparently, the game will feature one “real” world as well as others that are yet to be uncovered by players. It all sounds very mysterious and pretty exciting, even if there’s not a lot to go on in terms of gameplay or trailer content just yet.

There’s also no real word yet as to when we’ll see a release date for Wyrdsong, or what platforms the game will be released on. With it being developed in Unreal Engine 5, we’ll be hoping that it’ll be coming to current-generation consoles and PC, but we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s clearly early days for the team at Something Wicked Games, but the future of this new IP certainly looks promising. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on Wyrdsong as Something Wicked Games continues to evolve and develop this intriguing-sounding new RPG.

Source