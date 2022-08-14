New Skyrim Mod Let’s You Get That Ph.D. in Lore

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a popular open-world RPG full of magical lore, free exploration, and combat with monstrous creatures. Though there is a main storyline to follow, it isn’t necessary. You are free to explore this detailed world in your own time, which has made the game excellent for mods. The lore of The Elder Scrolls games is also expansive, and a bit mysterious, so many fans have had just as much fun studying and theorizing about the lore as they do exploring the game. One Skyrim mod has leaned into this and created a way to get your in-game Ph.D. by writing theses on an ancient culture.

The mod was created by Zamio1 and currently allows you to study three different cultures with plans for many more. Once you’ve decided that, yeah, you’re up for this challenge, the first thing you want to do is pick which culture you will focus on first. Your current choices are Dwemer, Falmer, and Ancient Nords. For fans of caves and architecture, the Dwemer is a race of underground-dwelling engineers with top-notch robotic craftsmanship. Far from a hole in the ground, their architecture is impressive.

If the fall of a great empire is more intriguing to you, you may choose to study the Falmer. They were very prosperous as a society and had a huge empire. However, history is full of great empires that fall, and the Falmer is no different. Maybe looking into how they lived as Snow Elves and how they devolved into the primitive creatures they are today is the job for you. Finally, the Ancient Nords are the past inhabitants of the modern Skyrim. Their mark on civilization is everywhere, just waiting for curious scholars to collect their culture into a history book.

Once you know what culture tickles your fancy, there are a few ways to go about your research. Like all good scholars, you may want to start with a ton of reading. There are pre-existing books on all of these cultures. Dive in and see what is known and what still needs to be discovered. A great place to do this is in the Arcanaeum at the College of Winterhold. Once you’ve read enough, it’s time to network. Seek out other scholars who are experts in the topic that interests you. They can share what they know, but they can also give you tasks that will aid in your collective knowledge gathering. Utilize that social network to get ahead in your studies. Finally, you get to do the fun part. The next step is to strap on your gear and hit the road. Did you read about the Dwemer’s beautiful architecture? Well, now it’s time to go see it.

Once you have gathered enough information, it’s time to write a thesis on what you’ve learned by typing up an in-game book. Of course, you get out what you put in, so if you want to create a thorough and accurate collection of knowledge, you’ll have to spend the time doing it. With each book that you write, you will be encouraged to pursue more research and improve as a scholar. If you want more for your book than just the glory of the pursuit of knowledge, each completed book also gives you a bonus. You may even get the ability to summon a cool creature, such as the Chaurus Hunters!

Source