The Mysterious ‘Everywhere’ Teaser Kicked Off Gamescom ONL

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event that livestreamed a ton of video game news and trailers from Germany today, we got to see a lot of upcoming games to add to our wishlists and backlogs. Kicking things off straight away was the trailer for a very mysterious upcoming game called Everywhere. Though this is the most we have been able to see so far, there is still a lot we don’t know about this, apparently, revolutionary new game.

The teaser trailer began with the haunting melody of Angelus Novus, the Safari Riot Teaser Remix, performed by Hatis Noit. Then a burst of color captures the screen, and we are introduced to an alien city with floating mountains and elegant architecture. Just when we think we might have an idea of what the game setting will be, it flashes to offroad vehicles zooming under large, desert rock features. In the next instant, we are in a birch forest with abnormally large, glowing mushrooms. Then, we’re transported to a lava pit.

This is when we realize that we are looking at a series of screens laid out like the logo for the Everywhere game! Suddenly, we see all sorts of games, including what looks like a rock concert and a combat game of some kind. Once the camera has panned out to reveal the title, we think we are finished. Then, the screen flickers and suddenly we are looking at flashes of a very realistic-looking sci-fi game featuring a young man who looks just as confused as we feel. The entire aesthetic is so completely different from the previous glimpses that many of us are left to wonder if it was all the same game.

Well, it was. Checking out Everywhere‘s official website for a more concrete explanation of the game yielding this quote: “Everywhere seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and with the digital world around them.” That sheds a little more light on the teaser then, but not much. We can guess that perhaps the final scene is the game’s reality while the other games were the digital world in-game. The young man was maybe waking up from a blurred line between reality and the digital world. If so, that’s definitely an interesting twist!

Though we do not know when the game will be released, we do know that the creators hope to have it out for us to play in 2023. We also have no information on which platforms it will be available on. Everywhere holds its cards close apparently. We do know that the developers of the game are extremely proud of it, and their genuine excitement for it is contagious!

