Clip Reportedly From A Helldivers 2 Trailer Leaks Online

The internet is awash with rumours and leaks about our favourite games as always and fresh off the back of one teaser, here we are with another. Earlier today it was reported that Arrowhead Game Studios may be getting ready to unleash Helldivers 2 onto its very eager community of gamers. Now, one user on Twitter has apparently managed to get hold of a few seconds of footage from the game’s upcoming trailer.

As with all leaks and rumours discovered online, it’s important to keep an open mind and take things with a pinch of salt, however, if the footage is in fact from an incoming trailer, then it’s fair to say it all looks pretty exciting. We’re still not entirely sure that Helldivers 2 is the game in question in this footage, as the developers haven’t officially confirmed that the game is even being made. Either way, the clip, which can be seen as being screen recorded and shared by Twitter user DoodMarvelous, depicts a cinematic that starts off in outer space. From there, viewers can see a fleet of vessels that look to be approaching an ominous-looking planet with three moons. The video is also captioned with an explanation that it’s been captured on PS5 and is a mix of both gameplay and game engine footage.

The short clip continues with a warning voiceover, which adds that “the aliens are at our doorstep,” before the PlayStation Studios logo flashes up on the screen. After that, there are some fiery beams blasting across the screen as someone or something appears to be burning up upon entering the planet’s atmosphere. Cut to a lifeless, armoured body of a soldier or astronaut laying on what seems to be the planet’s surface, and then the recording stops, with the voiceover explaining that “democracy herself hangs in the balance.”

It’s all very cryptic and mysterious but frankly quite exciting. However, with no official word on a Helldivers 2 release from either Arrowhead Game Studios or PlayStation Studios as yet, it’s a sensible idea to wait for some kind of actual confirmation before getting too excited. Helldivers 2 has been highly sought after by the community surrounding the original Helldivers game, a twin-stick co-op shooter title from back in 2015. The game was also subject to the scrutiny that ensued after the famous Nvidia GeForce Now leak from September last year, which featured the new Helldivers project in amongst a number of other leaked titles that since proved to be genuinely in the works.

Whether we’ll get to see a full trailer for Helldivers 2 in the near future, we’ll just have to wait and see. To check out the clip for yourself then you can see it over on Twitter right now.

Source