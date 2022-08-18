Helldivers 2 Announcement May Be Incoming

Helldivers is one of those indie cult titles that many may not be familiar with, but the 2015 twin-stick co-op shooter is one of the best and most beloved indie titles on the PS4. For many years fans of the original have been pleading with the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios to announce and release a successor. The studio, known for their work on the original Magicka, The Showdown Effect, Gauntlet, and 2015’s Helldivers, has been silent in the years since, but seven years of silence is a long time, and it seems, that at long last the developer is ready to show off their next game. It seems as though it may be Helldivers 2 is recent social media activity is anything to go by.

A recent TikTok post, then shared across multiple other social media platforms including Twitter was designed to be a hilarious look at the day of a social media manager for Arrowhead. Boil the coffee, hop into the desk chair, and check social media notifications, only to be bombarded by an onslaught of posts of the aforementioned fans begging for a Helldivers 2, the shocked look on the social media manager’s face then said it all.

What is it like to do social media for a video game studio? Spend the morning with me and find out! 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/lenZ40Cgpb — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) August 17, 2022

In isolation, you could look at the news from two different perspectives, the first being that they’re teasing the fact that the game exists, the second being the innocent perspective that they’re having a bit of fun for social engagement – something they’ve absolutely gotten. Nestled within the TikTok clip was also the presence of a folder on the social media manager’s desktop titled “SECRET ARROWHEAD GAME PROJECT” compounding the speculation. When you add another piece of context into the mix though – the famous NVIDIA leak – the former of those two aforementioned options seems far more likely.

The famed NVIDIA Ge Force Now leak of September 2021, revealed dozens of titles that were at the time unannounced, and since that most, one by one, including games like Kingdom Hearts IV, PC ports of God Of War 2018, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and plenty more. Helldivers 2 was on that list and with the games all being ticked off, one by one, it feels like a fait accompli that the game will be confirmed to be in development. With seven years between games, one could also assume that the announcement will precede an imminent release, and with Geoff Keighley’s GamesCom Opening Night Live coming in less than a week, it seems the stars are aligning to make this game, and its announcement a reality. We’ve already learned about a handful of games that will be present including Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, The Expanse: A Telltale Games Series, and much more.

Source