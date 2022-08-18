One-Punch Man Creator Makes Statement On Season 3 Reveal

Let us tell you the story of a man named ONE. You see, when he started making comics, his visual style…wasn’t the best, but when it came to his character stories and the arcs he would put them through, they were easily among the best around. So, fast forward a bit, and some very good artists later, the creations of ONE became some of the biggest things around in the world of both anime and manga. You likely know two of them very well via Mob Psycho 100, and One-Punch Man. Both of which are now known to be getting a third season of their respective animes.

For One-Punch Man, the announcement was made yesterday (our time, it was noon in Japan) and the internet has been abuzz with this revelation ever since. But the question then became, “What does ONE feel about this?” Well, here’s your answer!

“Thank you all! I’m looking forward to it. Very surprising.” Is what he said for those that don’t read Japanese. Which is honestly rather revealing as he clearly didn’t know that Season 3 of the anime was coming, and you’d think he’d be one of the first to know, but of well.

The story of One-Punch Man (for those who haven’t watched the anime or read the manga) is about a man named Saitama. Who after a series of events decided to go and become a hero, the greatest of them all. So he trained rigorously and then eventually got so strong and tough that not only could he not be beaten, but his could defeat basically anyone with a single punch.

The joke here (as noted by ONE himself) is that he is a character at the END of his journey in terms of power-level, but at the beginning of his story. Hence, he’s a kind of satire character meant to poke fun of characters like Goku, or Naruto or other classic anime tropes of characters “gaining power over the course of their series” to reach their “final form” just before the series ends. Saitama is already at that level…when the manga/anime begins, and the fun commences.

Especially since due to his not exactly intimidating appearance (at least, when he has his super suit on and such, he’s actually quite ripped) no one believes he is that strong, that fast, or that tough. But he shows them the truth…in one punch.

The anime’s time on the airwaves has been…mixed though. The first season was considered one of the best anime ever made due to how it all was visualized and how the stories were done. For Season 2, a new studio was brought in and it didn’t get as good of reviews and love from the fans.

For Season 3, no studio has been announced yet, nor a release date. But it’s coming, and that’s enough for many, including ONE.

