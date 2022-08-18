Ring of Pain to Become Free on the Epic Games Store

Title image for Ring of Pain

As you might well be aware (especially those PC gamers out there) the Epic Games Store is one of the most productive digital stores available, with the platform regularly offering a host of free games as well. These games are often changed to keep the store fresh, and we have just found out that the card game Ring of Pain will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store. Ring of Pain will be free to claim from the store from August 25 until September 1. Check out the launch trailer for the game below so you know what to expect.

The launch trailer for Ring of Pain

Published by Humble Bundle and developed by Twice Different, Ring of Pain is described as a “roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you” which is a new one to us. It is a bit of a mad concept to get your head around, with each step around the ring possibly being a dire decision. Players must dive into randomly generated ring dungeons, and you must observe and plan your route as to avoid all the nasty encounters. You will either need to go for the quick cash and grab the loot or tackle the creeping horrors that lurk in the shadows.

Ring of Pain will have you scavenging around depths looking for important items of interest, fighting and sneaking around new encounters, while the ring reacts to your decisions. You will also meet several strange friends who come bearing gifts and treasures, and you must also choose your gear wisely because then, and only then, will you survive and discover all the secrets of the Ring of Pain.

The decision to include Ring of Pain means that some other games have to take the hit and… hit the road. Ring of Pain will replace Doom 64 and the Boom Boxer content pack for the free-to-play game Rumbleverse. But don’t worry because the latter is now free to download until August 25. As we mentioned above, the Epic Games store likes to give away free games, offering players the chance to play some games that they might not have heard of – broadening your mind is never a bad thing.

The Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles last, although that was less than the year before when 103 games were given away. 89 titles though, that is still a lot, and through the use of some quick maths… that equates to roughly $2,120 worth of games. According to reports, users claimed over 765 million free games in 2021, which when you think about it properly, is just an absolutely insane number of games.

Ring of Pain might be an acquired taste for some, but that’s the point of the Epic Games Store, you can try it for free and if it isn’t your thing then you can simply stop playing it, and you won’t feel depressed about wasting money – now isn’t that a glorious thing?

