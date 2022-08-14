Sk8 The Infinity Season 2 and OVA Announced, Teaser Trailer Revealed

The official website for the television anime series Sk8 The Infinity released a teaser trailer on Sunday announcing that Season 2 and an OVA episode are both on the way. Back in August 2021, it was announced that a new animation project for the series was in the works and now we finally have the reveal! The teaser video released on the official Aniplex YouTube channel also revealed that the main staff from the first season is set to return.

No further information for the upcoming season and OVA has been revealed at this time.

Sk8 The Infinity Season 2 Staff

The main staff from Sk8 The Infinity Season 1 will be returning to their roles for Season 2 of the original anime series. Studio Bones, best known for their work on My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, are returning as the animation studio for Sk8 The Infinity Season 2. Hiroko Utsumi (Banana Fish) will reprise her role as the series director. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) will also be returning this upcoming season as well to handle the series composition. And Michinori Chiba (Mobile Suit Gundam 00) will also be returning to his role as the character designer.

Sk8 The Infinity Season 1

The first season of the original anime series was released during the 2021 Winter Season for a total of 12 episodes. Sk8 The Infinity first started out back in 2020 when it was announced that Utsumi and Bones were working on an unnamed project together. A week later after the announcement, Sk8 The Infinity came to be. The series received an overall positive reception. Season 1 is currently at an 8.03/10 on MyAnimeList, which was the highest rating for an original anime series in the Winter 2021 season. Sk8 The Infinity Season 1 is also the highest-rated original anime series for the Winter 2021 season on Anilist as well, which ended up ranking as the 14th most popular anime series of 2021 with an overall score of 80%.

The theme song “Paradise” by Rude-α became a hit. The song is currently his most streamed song on Spotify by far with 22 million streams, including 4.4 million views for the official music video on his official YouTube as well. The series was originally a Funimation exclusive series. But after the huge merger, all 12 episodes of Sk8 The Infinity Season 1 are now currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Synopsis

Reki, a high school sophomore and skater, is addicted to “S,” a highly secret and dangerous downhill skateboarding race that takes place in an abandoned mine. The skaters are especially wild about the “beefs,” or heated battles that erupt in the races. Reki takes Langa, a transfer student returning to Japan after studying abroad, to the mine where the races are held. Langa, who has no skateboarding experience, finds himself pulled into the world of “S”… Synopsis via Aniplex

