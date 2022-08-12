The Valiant Shows Off Fresh RTS x RPG Gameplay

We first learned about The Valiant when developer Kite Games and publisher THQ Nordic revealed it in May of 2022, but flash forward just a few short months and the game has resurfaced thanks to the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. The game subverted several genre expectations by announcing itself to be an RTS that lacked base building, rather making the focus on the kinds of heroes that you want to send forth into battle. You also have the ability to work them through several skill trees, as well as modify their both their skills and gear. Thanks to the THQ Digital Showcase we’ve now learned a lot more about the coming title and seen a generous amount of gameplay to further whet the appetite.

The gameplay shows off the three aforementioned skill trees that emphasise utility, defense, and offense, and we get a look at one of the defensive skills, Bond of Brotherhood in action. We also see several different environments that show the battle will play out across from a devastated farm, to snowy wastes.

The multiplayer modes that were also revealed in May were expanded upon in this trailer. You can play in either three-player Last Man Standing, which looks and feels much like a Horde Mode, while the standard competitive multiplayer pits players in 1v1 or 2v2 affairs as players attempt to take over points of control from one another until a team is victorious. These modes have been shown previously but players got a new perspective on how that action will play out in this new trailer.

Interestingly, when the game was first revealed in May, it was announced to come to PC as well as consoles, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but that messaging seems to have shifted, with the trailer only acknowledging that it was coming to PC storefronts. The commentary read “In The Valiant, you’ll lead a band of brothers through medieval Europe to stop one mad villain: Ulrich von Grevel. He is trying to get a mythical and powerful artifact that would grant him unearthly powers. He must be stopped at all costs! Developed by Kite Games, The Valiant is coming soon to PC.” Whether or not this meant that the game will not come to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, or rather than it will come to PC first and those consoles later remains to be seen.

The Valiant was re-revealed amongst a swathe of other titles from THQ Nordic including the reboot of Alone In The Dark, Outcast 2, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, new IP Space for Sale, a remake of Gothic 1, and more. Fans of THQ Nordic’s library of IP will be eating well in the months and years to come.

