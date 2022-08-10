Destroy All Humans and its sequel, Destroy All Humans 2, were some of the highlights of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox generation of consoles. The wonderfully witty and unique games were such a hit that even 17 years after the first one was released, people are still hoping for a third game to fill out the trilogy. Although rumors of a third game have been heating up in recent years, there’s still no concrete evidence to suggest one is definitely being made. However, that’s where the most recent games in the franchise come in. Since the rights to the franchise were purchased by THQ Nordic, the company has been re-releasing the original games for a new audience. First, with PS2 and Xbox remasters of the first two games and, more recently, with full-fledged remakes of the original titles developed from the ground up by Black Forest Games. With all of the different versions of the Destroy All Humans games, it’s fair that many gamers have questions about them. Questions like, will Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed be on PlayStation Plus?

Will Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed be on PlayStation Plus?

There’s no indication that Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed will be on PlayStation Plus. Nothing has been announced for launch, and as Sony’s subscription service is so new, there’s no history from which to judge if/when the game might be available in the PlayStation Plus catalog. It’s possible that the game could make its way there at some point in the future, as Destroy All Humans (2020) is currently on Xbox Game Pass. If THQ Nordic plans to release the second game on Game Pass at some point, then PlayStation fans can hope it gets released on their platform too.

For all of the latest info on Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.