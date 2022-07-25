MultiVersus Officially Confirms Rick And Morty, and Lebron James

MultiVersus is a new platform fighter that makes use of characters from various franchises owned by Warner Bros. Many leaks and rumors have pointed toward potential new characters to be included in the game, and we now have confirmation about three of them.

Real-life basketball star LeBron James will be joining the MultiVersus roster alongside Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the popular animated comedy, Rick and Morty. James is dressed in his attire from the film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. A new gameplay trailer featuring the basketball player can be viewed below, and players will be able to get their hands on the character when the open beta for the game begins on July 26.

Players who wish to try out Morty will need to wait until Season 1 of the game officially begins on August 9.

Warner Bros. Games describes James as “the ultimate teammate who can adapt to any playstyle, coupled with his unbeatable basketball moves, from dunks and alley-oops to assists and ball ricochets and more.” He will be placed in the Bruiser category of fighters, and there also appears to be an alternate cowboy costume that can be unlocked. In gameplay, he can throw a basketball at his opponents which looks like it’ll provide him with some longer-ranged attacks.

There’s no gameplay of Rick and Morty in action yet, but Mr. Meeseeks is already in the game as a throwable item, so their inclusion isn’t too surprising. Much like how Tom and Jerry play as a duo character, we can also expect Rick and Morty to play this way too.

Many characters for MultiVersus were apparently leaked back in May by Reddit user hugeleakeractually. This user had previously leaked the existence of the game before its official reveal.

Some of the leaked characters that may eventually make their way into the game include Joker and Raven from DC, Scooby-Doo, Godzilla, Samurai Jack, The Powerpuff Girls, And Ted Lasso.

