Want Access Diablo 4 Beta? Then Get a Tattoo!

Blizzard are touring around North America, Europe and Australia offering free tattoos, digital copies of Diablo 4 as well as a access to the beta.

Blizzard running a pretty cool promotional campaign. Dubbed “Hells Ink” anyone who has the heart, can get a tattoo from a crew of experienced tattoo artists. This gives them access to Diablo 4’s upcoming beta and a free digital copy of the game.

The event is started on the 16th of July in Los Angeles and will finish in Sydney Australia. It was previously opened up to a small crew of winners on Social Media, but has now expanded through a tour.

The City of Angels turned out for Hell.



We're heading to Chicago next. Check out @MaydayTattooCo on 7/23 to get a free Diablo flash tattoo. #DiabloHellsInk pic.twitter.com/A9sRfMkyK6 — Diablo (@Diablo) July 16, 2022

“Each Diablo Hell’s Ink takeover event will feature some of the world’s greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world’s biggest Diablo fans,” Blizzard said in the campaign’s announcement page.

While it may seem quite insane to mark your body for a free videogame, some of the tattoos aren’t half as bad as you’d think. And what’s more they aren’t even that big. So if you do happen to be a diehard fan of the game. You should most definitely check them out:

To get the Tattoo, you’ll need to rock up on the date to the set studio and wait in line to get your ink. Tattoos will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Here are the cities offering free infernal tattoos below:

Chicago – July 23, Mayday Tattoo Co

New York – July 30, Inked NYC

Miami – August 6, Til The End Tattoos

London – August 13, Noir Ink Studio

Berlin – August 18, Das Kabinett Studio

Melbourne – September 3, Oculus Tattoo

Sydney – September 10, Little Tokyo Tattoo

Diablo 4 is set to release sometime in 2023.

