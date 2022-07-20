Want Access Diablo 4 Beta? Then Get a Tattoo!

Blizzard running a pretty cool promotional campaign. Dubbed “Hells Ink” anyone who has the heart, can get a tattoo from a crew of experienced tattoo artists. This gives them access to Diablo 4’s upcoming beta and a free digital copy of the game.
The event is started on the 16th of July in Los Angeles and will finish in Sydney Australia. It was previously opened up to a small crew of winners on Social Media, but has now expanded through a tour.
“Each Diablo Hell’s Ink takeover event will feature some of the world’s greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world’s biggest Diablo fans,” Blizzard said in the campaign’s announcement page.
While it may seem quite insane to mark your body for a free videogame, some of the tattoos aren’t half as bad as you’d think. And what’s more they aren’t even that big. So if you do happen to be a diehard fan of the game. You should most definitely check them out:
To get the Tattoo, you’ll need to rock up on the date to the set studio and wait in line to get your ink. Tattoos will be done on a first come first serve basis.
Here are the cities offering free infernal tattoos below:
- Chicago – July 23, Mayday Tattoo Co
- New York – July 30, Inked NYC
- Miami – August 6, Til The End Tattoos
- London – August 13, Noir Ink Studio
- Berlin – August 18, Das Kabinett Studio
- Melbourne – September 3, Oculus Tattoo
- Sydney – September 10, Little Tokyo Tattoo
Diablo 4 is set to release sometime in 2023.