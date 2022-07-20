Gameranx

Want Access Diablo 4 Beta? Then Get a Tattoo!

Blizzard are touring around North America, Europe and Australia offering free tattoos, digital copies of Diablo 4 as well as a access to the beta.

Blizzard running a pretty cool promotional campaign. Dubbed “Hells Ink” anyone who has the heart, can get a tattoo from a crew of experienced tattoo artists. This gives them access to Diablo 4’s upcoming beta and a free digital copy of the game.

The event is started on the 16th of July in Los Angeles and will finish in Sydney Australia. It was previously opened up to a small crew of winners on Social Media, but has now expanded through a tour.

“Each Diablo Hell’s Ink takeover event will feature some of the world’s greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world’s biggest Diablo fans,” Blizzard said in the campaign’s announcement page.

While it may seem quite insane to mark your body for a free videogame, some of the tattoos aren’t half as bad as you’d think. And what’s more they aren’t even that big. So if you do happen to be a diehard fan of the game. You should most definitely check them out:

To get the Tattoo, you’ll need to rock up on the date to the set studio and wait in line to get your ink. Tattoos will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Here are the cities offering free infernal tattoos below:

  • Chicago – July 23, Mayday Tattoo Co
  • New York – July 30, Inked NYC
  • Miami – August 6, Til The End Tattoos
  • London – August 13, Noir Ink Studio
  • Berlin – August 18, Das Kabinett Studio
  • Melbourne – September 3, Oculus Tattoo
  • Sydney – September 10, Little Tokyo Tattoo

Diablo 4 is set to release sometime in 2023.

