The Switch is already home to quite a few unique titles, but you’ll still be hard-pressed to find one that’s quite like the new APICO.

Developed by the team at TNgineers, APICO is a little new Nindie that’s about the wonders of beekeeping. Set on the aptly-named APICO Island archipelago, players will assume the role of a beekeeper as they gather and craft resources in order to grow their apiary. This is all in an effort to collect and conserve a variety of different bee species, in addition to rehabilitating those that have been lost.

Players will get to experience “resource gathering, biology, and beekeeping minigames, taking ideas from a mix of real-life and fantasy apiculture & floriculture”.

APICO is described as being a “laid-back” style of sim, which there have certainly been a growing number of all over the industry. The Switch’s portable nature also encourages easy pick-up-and-play sessions; a perfect setup for a title such as this.

While APICO is mostly shown off as being a singleplayer experience, it does support online play with up to four other bee-centric players. Of course, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to access the game’s online functionality, including the ability to use Cloud Saves.

At just $19.99, APICO seems to be quite the bees-knees for players who want to get settled into a steady business of bees. Proceeds made from the game’s sales are also donated to real-life beekeeping foundations.

APICO is available right now on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch eShop.

APICO is also available on Steam (and other PC storefronts) for the same price of $19.99. On Steam, it’s garnered a “Very Positive” rating from players. Thus, newfound Switch players should expect to also enjoy their experience with this biology simulator as well.

Source: Go Nintendo