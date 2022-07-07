Frogun Releases This August

The upcoming retro 3D platformer from Molegato Frogun will hit all major consoles when it releases this August according to a new trailer.

In Frogun players take on the role of Renata, an explorer with an interesting choice of weapon. Wielding a something between a frog and a grappling hook, Renata can use her Frogun to bound gaps with its sticky tongue, pick up objects, hit switches, the possibilities are endless.



The Story Renata’s parents are world-renown explorers, archeologists and inventors that travel all over the world uncovering the secrets of the past, bringing her with them in their expeditions. However, in their latest adventure, they decide to leave her at the base camp – the Beelzebub ruins are said to be too dangerous! For three whole days she waits, her pride hurt and bored out of her mind, until she realized: if they haven’t returned yet, something must have happened to them! In a hurry she grabs her parents’ last invention, the Frogun, and heads to the ruins to rescue them, and prove that she’s as capable as them! Features – Explore colorful levels full of crispy pixelated ruins, freezing snow caps, and scorching lava swamps in a modern representation of the lowpoly aesthetic – From levers to buttons, lethal traps, and adorable enemies, there are countless ways to use your Frogun to navigate the world! – Race Renata’s rival and fight big bosses – Find secret areas or shortcuts by mastering the grappling mechanics! How nimble are you? – Collect emblems by fulfilling level challenges, and discover the stories of other adventurers through hidden diary notes – Visit the hatter to trade your coins for hats, bestiary entries, game art, and more – A posable photo mode to let you show off your creativity – Unlockable 2-player duel arenas to challenge your friends! Steam

Frogun is expected to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 2.

