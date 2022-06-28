The Callisto Protocol Has “Some Horrific Moments”

The upcoming space horror game The Callisto Protocol is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of this year after its debut at Summer Game Fest earlier this month. Now, the game’s director Glen Schofield has revealed some further insights into what players can expect from the sci-fi survival adventure.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Schofield discussed how The Callisto Protocol has developed since it was originally planned out three years back. Throwing the pandemic into the mix during the game’s development process hasn’t been easy for the team at Striking Distance Studios, who have managed to stick to the planned release schedule despite the upheaval of working remotely.

The Callisto Protocol is set to be released on December 2 and it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of excitement around the gameplay trailer that was showcased during the Summer Game Fest event a few weeks back. Check out this extended trailer reveal here if you haven’t already had a chance to.

In the interview, Schofield also explains how fans should probably prepare themselves for a lot of gore. This game is, according to the director, a lot more gruesome than Dead Space, the game which he previously co-created and is often considered a classic in the survival horror genre.

It’s got some pretty horrific moments, it really does. We have a gore engine – we built Gore technology. It’s a lot of rendering, and you break up the characters into jumps, cut them up with bones sticking out and all that. Then the rendering guys, they do their special thing to it which is make everything look wet. And so every character had to be done that way – and however you go at it, chunks break off, or parts of the face, parts of the head. It’s so advanced compared to Dead Space. Glen Schofield, via Eurogamer

It certainly sounds as if horror fans will be in for a treat with The Callisto Protocol. Especially if they’re into blood and guts. You can read the interview in full over at Eurogamer to get more insight into the game’s creation and Schofield’s thoughts on its future as a potential franchise.

Source