Skull and Bones May be Skipping Last Gen Consoles

The upcoming naval combat game Skull and Bones may not becoming to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, at least if Brazil’s video game ratings board is to be considered a definitive source on the matter.

Skull and Bones was recently rated for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and surprisingly Google Stadia. But there’s nothing to be said about the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, leading some players to think that the game won’t be coming to these platforms.

It’ll be two years this winter since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S launched. Thanks to the truths of game development (where it will take games a bit of time to catch up to next gen specs) and supply shortages, it’s become common for games to release on both generations of console simultaneously.

But it’s doubtful that this was the intention of Microsoft and Sony and it’s only a matter of time until games start releasing on next gen consoles exclusively.

Although the strangest part is that Skull and Bones was intended for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Afterall, the game was supposed to be released all the way back in 2019 (feels like a lifetime ago).

But there could be any reason for this change. The game could have grown in scope, there could be issues with last gen consoles in the game’s current state, or it could possibly nothing and the Brazilian ratings board just didn’t rate it for the last gen consoles. We won’t know for sure until Ubisoft comes out and tells us what platforms we can expect for Skull and Bones.

