Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Sneak Peek Revealed

Studio MDHR has brought a sneak peek of their upcoming DLC for the critically acclaimed Cuphead title to Summer Games Fest 2022. Titled The Delicious Last Course Players will get more Cuphead madness, including new boss battles, a new playable character in Ms. Chalice, and a ton of new beautiful hand-drawn backgrounds.

The long-awaited DLC is finally releasing later this month after its delay early last year. Fans have been itching to get their hands on the game’s DLC and the time is finally almost here. The developers brought us a little gameplay video showcasing a new boss battle that takes place in an icy arena!

Check out the new trailer down below:

Originally revealed during E3 2018 and slated for a launch within 2019, the DLC expansion has been delayed for quite some time now. Overall, players can expect more of the same gameplay with The Delicious Last Course DLC. There will be a new area filled with platforming levels and of course, a host of new boss fights to complete. Likewise, we’re receiving a new character being added into the mix, Ms. Chalice.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is set to release across all platforms later this month on June 30th. Are you excited about the long-awaited DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

