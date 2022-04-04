SnowRunner Getting Free Next-Gen Upgrade Next Month

SnowRunner, the popular terrain-based trucking sim, is making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The free upgrade will allow PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players to enjoy the game in “native 4K” at 60FPS. The next-gen upgrade will be made available on May 31st as a separate download to the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game. SnowRunner developer Focus Entertainment had this to say about the coming next-gen upgrade.

With the power of the newest console generation, navigate the massively diverse terrain of SnowRunner’s biomes in up to 4K UHD and 60 FPS. Watch nature and the elements come to life as you spin the wheels across mud, snow, ice and rivers to complete deliveries and explore the open world solo, or with up to 3 friends regardless of what platform they play on thanks to full crossplay support. The time has come to harness revolutionary physics and treacherously gorgeous environments on Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 with added Haptic Feedback support to feel every nuance of terrain under your wheels. Press Release

The upgrade announcement was also accompanied by a new next-gen trailer for the game. Check that out below.

Focus Entertainment has also confirmed that all current and future SnowRunner DLC will be supported in the next-gen version of the game. The developer hasn’t confirmed if players will be able to transfer saves to the new version. However, save transfers are mostly a given for next-gen upgrades these days. Expect to hear news on that very important detail soon.

SnowRunner is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will be available on May 31. Xbox owners can get the game for free with their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

