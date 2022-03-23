Kombinera Gets The Release Date You Were After

It was only a few weeks ago that Kombinera was announced to be on its way to the Nintendo Switch, but with that news was no actual date – which is quite the essential detail when releasing a game. But fear not because Atari has today announced that the Kombinera release date for the Switch will be April 7th, 2022, just a few weeks away.

Now, if you don’t know who or what Kombinera is, then don’t worry because this is your chance to find out some crucial and important information. The game will include 300 face-melting puzzles to get stuck into and will involve a whole host of increasingly difficult platform levels. But this isn’t just a problem-solving game, because you will also be able to experience the stunning environments that come with these complex and fun challenges. What you’ll need are multiple in-game orbs that help you navigate through each level, whilst getting the balls to safety and avoiding obstacles and enemies. Take a look at the trailer below.

Some of Kombinera’s key features include:

Progress through the 300 complex puzzles that are in your way and challenge yourself to get the best times you can possibly get.

You must identify each coloured ball’s special ability and utilize them or combine them to complete every level.

Encounter new hazards and embrace new abilities that are there to keep you aware of all your surroundings – honestly, keep your eyes wide open.

Immerse yourself in the emotional story and simplistic gameplay as you traverse through a multitude of difficult levels.

Who doesn’t love a good puzzle game? Especially one like Kombinera that combines the platform puzzles with great storytelling ability, who would have thought that was possible for a “straight-up puzzle game”. So, the Kombinera release date is April 7th, so make sure you get yourself a copy of this game for your Nintendo Switch.

