Genshin Impact Details Leak from Version 2.4 Beta

Plenty of new content is coming to Genshin Impact just after the New Year holiday–that is, if MiHoYo sticks to the schedule. The 2.4 update is scheduled to arrive in the first week of January to coincide with the anniversary of last year’s popular Lantern Rite festival. This Chinese New Year event is set in Liyue and allows players to claim four-star characters from the region by using special event currency. It’s unclear if the event will see changes for 2022. The Windtrace event also seems to be making a comeback according to popular leaker Blank, and this will travel to seven new locations, including two in Liyue, one in Mondstadt, and four in Inazuma.

The next major location in Genshin Impact was already leaked earlier this month and has now been confirmed by a number of other sources familiar with the 2.4 beta. Project Celestia, a leaker active on Twitter, took to the site to give some context about Enkanomiya, stating “Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of nine subareas in Enkanomiya.”

Two new hangouts might also be coming in the new update. These will be for Ninguang and Yun Jin, the latter being a newly-added character. Leakers have also pointed towards the next story quest being for Shenhe, another newly-added character without an exact release date. Remember, all of this information is coming from a current beta build, so things may be subject to change.

The 2.4 update will likely come around January 5, 2022, based on MiHoYo’s normal six-week update schedule. Genshin Impact is available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, although an exact release date has not yet been specified. In the title’s first year of release, it has grossed a ridiculous $2 billion worldwide and doesn’t seem to be losing any steam.

